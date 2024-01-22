With a 12-5 record in the regular season, the 49ers had the best record in the NFC. That earned them a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. After the wildcard, San Francisco knew they’d be facing Jordan Love and the Packers. Green Bay gave the Niners a run for their money on Saturday night. However, the 49ers walked away with a hard-fought 24-21 win to advance to the NFC championship.

In that win vs. Green Bay in the Divisional round, San Francisco lost one of their key offensive players due to injury. All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel was initially ruled out for a concussion in the first quarter. He passed concussion tests but did not return to the game because of a shoulder injury. This is not what Niners fans want to hear heading into a game where they can punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Samuel is a game-changer for them when he is healthy.

Will Deebo Samuel be available this Sunday vs. the Lions in the NFC Championship game?

From @GMFB: There continues to be guarded optimism for #49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with negative X-Rays; Plus, #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made moves on the defensive side of the ball. pic.twitter.com/OeXQrgItRS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2024



With roughly five minutes left in the first quarter on Saturday night, Deebo Samuel suffered another shoulder injury. The 28-year-old initially had a hairline fracture in his shoulder after a hit in Week 6 vs. Cleveland. San Francisco is hoping that Samuel did not suffer the same injury. He had to miss two games in the regular season for the 49ers. They lost both of those contests.

The All-Pro WR played in 15 of San Francisco’s 17 games in the regular season. When he was on the field, the offense averaged (7,1) yards per play. Without Samuel, that number dropped to (5.7) yards per play. After the game. Samuel told members of the organization that he would be fine, but we’ll need to see how his week progresses. He could be a true game-time decision to play this Sunday vs. the Lions. If he does miss the NFC championship, the Niners will turn to their WR depth like they did in the Divisional.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel, who left Saturday night’s game with a shoulder injury, told some members of the organization that he was “OK”, per sources. Kyle Shanahan compared Samuel’s injury to the one suffered at Cleveland earlier this season, when the WR missed the next two games. pic.twitter.com/sF6g7gaqMq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2024



In place of Deebo Samuel, backup WR Juan Jennings had a productive game for San Francisco. He had five catches for 61 yards and a long of 21. The Niner even gave Jennings a rushing attempt and he got just one yard. Those are usually the touches that Samuel would see. Jennings filled his role nicely while other WRs like Brandon Aiyuk had a slower game. Dee Samuel cannot be replaced. but the Niners are lucky to have depth at WR. Chris Conley and Ray-Ray McCloud each had one catch vs. Green Bay. If the Niners could get past the Lions without Samuel and win, there’s a realistic chance he could return for the Super Bowl.