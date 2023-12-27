Deebo Samuel Responds To Trash Talk After 49ers Big Loss

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. It was a matchup of two power houses and a potential Super Bowl preview, and Baltimore was able to win convincingly despite being a 5.5-point road underdog. And while the defeat doesn’t have a huge effect on San Francisco’s Super Bowl odds or their shot at being dominant in the playoffs, failing a big test in front of a national audience is always difficult to stomach.

49ers: Deebo Samuel Back To Talking On Up And Adams

Deebo Samuel calling out Cam Newton after Brock Purdy’s recent game 👀 “First of all Cam Newton, stop texting my phone bro, you were a fan like two weeks ago. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback.” (Via: @UpAndAdamsShow)

pic.twitter.com/l0xoe2Ut0i — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 27, 2023

So much so in fact that the outspoken Deebo Samuel was absent from his weekly media appearance on Tuesday.

The talented 49ers wide receiver had made it a usual habit to appear on the Up And Adams Show with Kay Adams, and he typically does so a day or two after a game. But Adams tweeted out on Tuesday morning that Samuel would not be joining the show that day, and that she hoped that he’d be available on Wednesday.

She got her wish as Samuel was on the show on Wednesday, and we got our typical dose of Deebo responding to the “haters”.

There were two main culprits that Adams referred to when questioning Samuel. Cam Newton made waves this past week with his comments about the current quarterback situation in the league, and has been sure to throw shade on the name of Brock Purdy on multiple occasions. That of course didn’t sit well with Purdy’s wide receiver, as Deebo called out Newton, saying that he was a fan just a couple of weeks ago when he asked Samuel to come on his podcast.

SF Still In Control Of The NFC

Deebo Samuel responding to Micah Parsons’ criticism of Brock Purdy 👀 pic.twitter.com/xZf8GCxm9K — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 27, 2023

Then Samuel was asked about the Micah Parsons tweet from Monday night, which seemed to call out Purdy’s play. Samuel responded by saying that Parsons and the Cowboys already lost to the 49ers earlier this year by a wide margin.

I don’t know why he so bothered about what we got going on over here…I don’t understand you saying you could be a quarterback in this offense like, I don’t understand where you going with that.

The 49ers are still the #1 seed in the NFC and have some winnable games coming up to close out the season. But they could be dealing with some injury issues that are worth keeping an eye on.

Deebo Samuel has 53 catches for 834 yards and 11 total touchdowns on the season.