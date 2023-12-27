NFL

Deebo Samuel Responds To Trash Talk After 49ers Big Loss

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz hi res 0ccfc5d9103128c8cd706886cba2b5f4 crop north
rsz hi res 0ccfc5d9103128c8cd706886cba2b5f4 crop north

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. It was a matchup of two power houses and a potential Super Bowl preview, and Baltimore was able to win convincingly despite being a 5.5-point road underdog. And while the defeat doesn’t have a huge effect on San Francisco’s Super Bowl odds or their shot at being dominant in the playoffs, failing a big test in front of a national audience is always difficult to stomach.

49ers: Deebo Samuel Back To Talking On Up And Adams

So much so in fact that the outspoken Deebo Samuel was absent from his weekly media appearance on Tuesday.

The talented 49ers wide receiver had made it a usual habit to appear on the Up And Adams Show with Kay Adams, and he typically does so a day or two after a game. But Adams tweeted out on Tuesday morning that Samuel would not be joining the show that day, and that she hoped that he’d be available on Wednesday.

She got her wish as Samuel was on the show on Wednesday, and we got our typical dose of Deebo responding to the “haters”.

There were two main culprits that Adams referred to when questioning Samuel. Cam Newton made waves this past week with his comments about the current quarterback situation in the league, and has been sure to throw shade on the name of Brock Purdy on multiple occasions. That of course didn’t sit well with Purdy’s wide receiver, as Deebo called out Newton, saying that he was a fan just a couple of weeks ago when he asked Samuel to come on his podcast.

SF Still In Control Of The NFC

Then Samuel was asked about the Micah Parsons tweet from Monday night, which seemed to call out Purdy’s play. Samuel responded by saying that Parsons and the Cowboys already lost to the 49ers earlier this year by a wide margin.

I don’t know why he so bothered about what we got going on over here…I don’t understand you saying you could be a quarterback in this offense like, I don’t understand where you going with that.

The 49ers are still the #1 seed in the NFC and have some winnable games coming up to close out the season. But they could be dealing with some injury issues that are worth keeping an eye on.

Deebo Samuel has 53 catches for 834 yards and 11 total touchdowns on the season.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz gettyimages 1881050604 e1703519630186
NFL

LATEST The Broncos Will Bench Russell Wilson For Final Two Games Of 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 27 2023
sddefault
NFL
8 Different Players Have Been NFL MVP Favorites So Far This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023

The Christmas Night game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens held plenty of weight when it came to playoff positioning and as a potential Super Bowl preview, but…

rsz r1270743 1296x729 16 9
NFL
Brock Purdy Joins This List Of Sad NFL Quarterback Performances
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023

On Christmas morning, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was the overwhelming favorite to win the NFL MVP award. Before the evening ended, the former 7th round draft pick was…

rsz rawimage1
NFL
49ers News: Injuries Mount For San Francisco At The Wrong Time
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn10
NFL
NFL: Is Draft Prospect Caleb Williams Avoiding The Chicago Bears?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz 17900589080
NFL
AFC Standings: 3 Teams Still In Contention For #1 Seed In The Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz ezgifcom webp to jpg converter
NFL
Raiders Cornerback Backs Up Trash Talk About Mahomes, Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 25 2023
Arrow to top