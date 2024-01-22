NFL Divisional Round Weekend has come to a close, and the matchups for the conference championships are set. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions entered their respective games as heavy favorites, but both suffered second-half scares that had their home crowds on the edge of their seats.

But both eventually came out victorious, and will meet in the NFC Championship, which is set for next Sunday.

NFL: Lions Nearly 1-Touchdown Underdogs For NFC Championship

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP LINE IS SET 🚨 The 49ers open as 6.5 point favorites vs the Lions 👀 pic.twitter.com/Uow4bgn48d — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) January 21, 2024

The 49ers have been here before. Their appearance in the conference title game will be their fourth in the last five seasons, as they have been one of the most successful NFC teams over the past few years. It looked as though the Super Bowl favorite might drop their first game of the postseason on Saturday night as Jordan Love and the Packers entered the 4th quarter with a 7-point lead, but San Francisco eventually came out with the win.

The Lions are less familiar with the situation. They are one of the NFL teams that have famously never participated in a Super Bowl, and have only made it to the NFC Championship twice. The last time was in 1991, and the time before that was when the Super Bowl had yet to even exist (1957). They were 6.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers, and covered by turning up the intensity in the fourth quarter.

Lions Will Be Playing Away From Comfort Of Dome

Chance of rain in Pick City ☔️ pic.twitter.com/UY2jJuuPji — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 21, 2024

So who is most likely to punch their ticket to Las Vegas and advance to the Super Bowl?

The oddsmakers are leaning heavily on the 49ers in the early going. The opening line for the game has been set at 6.5, showing the faith in San Francisco to continue their path to the Lombardi Trophy.

The location of the game may have some effect on the betting odds. It will be a home game for the 49ers, and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara was a wet mess from a rainstorm this last week. There is no precipitation in the forecast as of yet, but playing in any kind of elements could end up being an advantage against a team that plays its games inside of a dome.

There will be plenty of eyes on the injury situation during the upcoming week, as the status of dynamic 49ers’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel is currently up in the air. His availability will certainly be a big factor for the contest, and could even be enough to swing the line by a point in one direction or the other.