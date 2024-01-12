Barcelona manager Xavi has sent a stern warning to Real Madrid after his team dispatched Osasuna in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final, expressing his desire to replicate the outcome of last season’s Supercopa final.

Barcelona To Face Real Madrid In Supercopa De Espana Final

The Blaugrana picked up a 2-0 win over Osasuna in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Thursday night (January 11). Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal each bagged a goal in the second half to secure Barcelona’s place in the final against Real Madrid on Sunday (January 14).

Los Blancos qualified for their first final of the season on Wednesday (January 13), beating local rivals Atletico Madrid 5-3 in extra time at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

Xavi Claims Barca Have The Quality To Dominate Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid met in the Supercopa de Espana final last season as well. The All-Whites were thoroughly outplayed in the game at the King Fahd International Stadium and succumbed to a 3-1 defeat. However, earlier this season, Madrid had the last laugh, with them coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Barca in Catalonia.

Xavi, however, has only taken positives away from the La Liga defeat and believes his team can dominate the 14-time European Champions and come out on top this Sunday.

The Spanish tactician said (via Barca News Network):

“I think that in the La Liga Clasico, we dominated much of the game. Can compare it to last season’s final. I think that we can dominate them and win.

“Last season’s final was probably the best match since I have been here. This year, they are better, but we will not change anything. We are very motivated.”

Xavi also talked about Madrid’s tweaked 4-3-1-2 formation, which sees Jude Bellingham operate at the top of the midfield diamond. He disclosed how his team would try to cope with it.

The former central midfielder added:

“This season, Ancelotti has changed the system. They’re playing with sort of a 4-4-2 rhombus formation with a false 9. That will be the key for the match, but we’ll prepare for it and try to beat them. We’re going to play offensively and attack the spaces.”

Bellingham scored both of Madrid’s goals against Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season. It will be interesting to see how Xavi’s side handle the Englishman this time around.