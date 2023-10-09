Benfica star Antonio Silva has long been on the radar of both Manchester United and Liverpool. However, according to reports in Portugal, the defender is not necessarily holding his breath to seal a move to the Premier League. It is believed that Silva sees Real Madrid as the best club in Europe and might prefer a move to the Spanish capital if an opportunity presents itself.

Manchester United & Liverpool Could Miss Out On Silva Amid Real Madrid Interest

According to the Portuguese outlet Record.pt, Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Benfica’s 19-year-old defender Silva. The center-back reportedly welcomes such interest from Premier League clubs but is not dazzled by the prospect of playing in England, especially when the most decorated club in Europe, Real Madrid, are also interested in him.

Record further adds that Silva is not exactly keen on leaving Benfica right now. The five-capped Portugal international has a lot of admiration for his boyhood club Benfica and would supposedly like to captain the team one day.

Benfica To Demand A Fortune For Silva

Since Silva is not necessarily looking forward to leaving Estadio da Luz at the moment, Benfica are very calm about the player’s future. They believe that even if they lose Silva, they would get a sizable fee out of the deal, which would make it easier for them to sign a potential replacement.

Furthermore, there is a €120 million ($126.42 million) release clause in Silva’s contract, and Benfica intend to enforce it, no matter the potential buyer.

Out of the three linked teams, Manchester United would probably benefit the most from Silva’s appointment. With Harry Maguire nearing an exit and Raphael Varane struggling to play up to his potential, they could use someone who would be able to turn out every single day and keep the position under lockdown for the foreseeable future. Silva also happens to be great with the ball at his feet, making him an easy pick for Erik ten Hag.

Silva has so far played 53 games for Benfica in all competitions, scoring six times. His contract with the club runs out in June 2027.