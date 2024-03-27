Soccer

Report: Manchester United Fancy Their Chances Of Beating Liverpool In Race For 26-Year-Old Midfielder

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League heavyweights Manchester United are reportedly confident of their chances of signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool are also interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Manchester United Believe They Can Beat Liverpool In Teun Koopmeiners Chase

Record 20-time English champions Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer and are reportedly eyeing a move for Atalanta’s Koopmeiners. However, the pursuit is unlikely to be straightforward, as Liverpool are also believed to be interested in the Dutchman.

However, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Erik ten Hag’s side are not wary of the competition Jurgen Klopp’s team pose. They believe they have an excellent relationship with Atalanta due to the transfers of Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund in 2021 and 2023, respectively. They will use the said relationship to try and persuade the club to sell their midfield jewel in the summer window.

Liverpool, of course, are in a much better shape than United this season, sitting in second place in the Premier League rankings, level on points with league leaders Arsenal. They also have enough economic muscle to complete the deal. The only caveat could be the management, as the club have not yet named Klopp’s successor.

Koopmeiners Could Be An Interesting Addition To Man Utd.

Manchester United have struggled to control the midfield this season, especially against quality teams. Even in the games they won, United rarely dominated the middle of the park, which is not ideal for a club of their stature. They supposedly wish to work on this area in the summer transfer window, and highly linked midfielder Koopmeiners could be a worthy addition.

He is a versatile midfielder, capable of playing anywhere between defensive and attacking midfield. He is great in possession, packs a powerful left foot, is not afraid to get his hands dirty, and at 26, he is nearing the peak of his powers. According to sources, Atalanta could sell the player for around €60 million in the summer window. Considering how gifted the playmaker is, the price does not seem unreasonable.

Koopmeiners has played 112 games for the Italian side since joining from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2021. He has scored 26 times and provided 12 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
