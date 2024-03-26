Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero has heaped praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, saying it would have been a “great experience” to play under the German manager.

Sergio Aguero Claims Jurgen Klopp Transformed Liverpool

Aguero, who prematurely retired at the age of 35 after being diagnosed with a heart condition, tormented Klopp’s Liverpool for six years between 2015 and 2021. Aided by his clinical strikes, the Cityzens won three Premier League titles ahead of the Merseysiders in those six years.

With Klopp set to step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season, Aguero has looked at how the German changed the landscape of English soccer, how he turned Liverpool into regular title contenders. Speaking to Stake, the former Barcelona striker said (via The Daily Mail):

“Terrific manager [referring to Jurgen Klopp]. Klopp has certainly elevated Liverpool, allowing them to become a protagonist of the Premier League in recent years.

“He’s made them more aggressive, more intense in their playing style. New players have arrived and Jurgen has managed to adapt them to this offensive mentality. He’ll be sorely missed in the Premier League… but he’s made his choice, and it’s up to us to respect it.”

Aguero concluded by adding:

“Any great manager will teach you many valuable things. It would have been a great experience for sure to play under Klopp.”

Jurgen Klopp Could Conclude His Anfield Run With A Bang

Since taking charge of Liverpool in October 2015, Klopp has done everything in his power to take the team to major trophies. Owing to Manchester City, many of his efforts did not bear fruit. However, his persistence rubbed off on the team. Liverpool are now one of the most relentless teams in the world, and it would not have been possible without Klopp manning the trenches.

Over the last eight-and-a-half years, Liverpool have won every trophy they have fought for, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup. In his final season at Anfield, Klopp is aiming to conclude the saga with a couple more trophies.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup this season and only trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference. They are also in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and will fancy themselves to qualify ahead of Atalanta.