Newcastle’s Valentin Lazaro reveals his natural position

Newcastle winger Valentin Lazaro enjoyed playing in his natural role against WBA in the FA Cup game.
He has played as a right-sided full-back for Newcastle but he showed his best form when he played as a winger.
Lazaro said: “I’ve always said my strengths are in the attack, but in the last two or three years, I’ve learnt a lot defensively as well. Of course, I’m better with the ball at my feet or going forward. I’m happy I got to play that position, and if I can help the team, that makes me even more proud.”
It will be interesting to see where he plays in the upcoming matches.
Steve Bruce needs to play his key players in their natural positions so that they can give it their best.
Newcastle need help in attack and Lazaro has shown that he has the quality to make a difference.
The Magpies will be hoping to finish the season strongly and they will have to improve going forward in order for the results to improve.
The likes of Almiron and Lazaro have shown good form in their natural roles recently.
Bruce altered his system to get the best out of Almiron and the midfielder was outstanding against WBA. He needs to do the same for Lazaro now.
The winger will add pace, flair and goals to the side from an advanced role.
He is defensively not good enough to make an impact in a more withdrawn role. Bruce must play to his players’ strengths if Newcastle are to do well in the coming months.