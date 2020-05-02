Newcastle will offer sizeable wages to lure Dries Mertens

Newcastle are keen on signing Dries Mertens this summer and they are prepared to offer him sizeable wages.
As per FCInterNews (via Daily Star), the Magpies are ready to offer him around £6.1m-per-season.
The player is thought to be a target for Chelsea as well and it will be interesting to see where the Belgian ends up eventually.
Mertens will be out of contract in the summer and he will be available on a free transfer.
If Newcastle manage to lure him, it would be a tremendous signing for them. Although he is 32, he can still make a difference for them in the short-term.
Mertens has 12 goals and six assists for Napoli so far this season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Joelinton and Carroll.
Furthermore, the Belgian can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility would be an added bonus for Steve Bruce.
Chelsea are a much better option for Mertens right now but Newcastle have ambition as well. Once the takeover goes through, the new owners are expected to pump money into the squad.
If they can attract a top-quality manager as well, it could help them lure players like Mertens this summer.