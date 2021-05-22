Newcastle United value Allan Saint-Maximin at around £70 million as they look to shoo off suitors

AS Roma incoming manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer as he prepares to take Italy by storm following his unceremonious departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Serie A outfit were keen on signing the Frenchman while he was at Saint-Etienne, and their new boss did confess to liking the Magpies star prior to his move to St. James’ Park in 2019 due to electric pace.





Saint-Maximin is arguably Newcastle’s best player and they are not likely to cash in on him except a very juicy bid is tabled.

According to Sportsmail, suitors would have to break the bank to have a chance of landing the 24-year-old as the SJP outfit value him at around £70 million.

They want to shoo clubs off their prime sellable asset, and whether Roma or anybody would be keen to splash that amount on Saint-Maximin remains to be seen.

Since joining Newcastle from OGC Nice for €18 million, the winger has been a very integral part of head coach Steve Bruce’s squad, scoring six goals and eight assists in 50 Premier League appearances thus far.

Transfermarkt believes Saint-Maximin is currently worth just around €28 million in the market, and he has clearly not done enough to be valued at £70m despite his huge potential.

Newcastle have around £12m to spend this summer, and they would have to rely on any revenue raised through sales to boost their transfer coffers.

It does not look like the winger would be leaving SJP anytime soon, but he could be tempted to start considering his future if the club continue fighting relegation in the coming seasons.

