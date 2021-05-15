Jose Mourinho wants to bring Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin to AS Roma

According to the Corriere della Sera (via Football.Italia), AS Roma new manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

The Serie A giants are planning a major squad overhaul ahead of next season, and the Frenchman has been identified as a prospective transfer target.





Roma were keen to sign Saint-Maximin while he was at Saint-Etienne, while Mourinho did confess to like the Newcastle star prior to his move to St. James’ Park in the summer of 2019.

The erstwhile Tottenham Hotspur boss said he loved the electric pace of the 24-year-old, and it is no surprise to see that both club and manager have agreed to go after him.

Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from OGC Nice for €18 million and has been a very integral part of head coach Steve Bruce’s squad.

He ended last season with three goals and four assists in 26 Premier League games and has posted the same numbers in 23 Premier League appearances this term.

The Magpies are not looking to part ways with Saint-Maximin after just two seasons, though, and Bruce has claimed it would take a very tempting offer for Newcastle to consider cashing in on him.

The winger will not be short of suitors this summer, though, and the SJP outfit might need to offer him a new improved deal to shoo off interested clubs.

The chance to work with Mourinho is likely to appeal to ASM, and the Portuguese is known for his ability to convince his transfer targets via phone calls.

