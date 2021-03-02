Newcastle United takeover conversations have been halted, club no longer for sale until relegation matters decided

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, all Newcastle United takeover conversations have been halted by Mike Ashley adviser Justin Barnes, and the club is no longer for sale.

To underline how significant this blow is, I’m told this morning all #nufc takeover conversations have been halted by Justin Barnes and the club is, effectively, no longer for sale. Everything paused until relegation matters decided. https://t.co/MdVq1qw8E7 — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) March 2, 2021

Talks have been paused until the club’s Premier League status is decided, and it is definitely not the type of news the Magpies supporters want to hear at the moment.





Newcastle are just three points away from the relegation zone after 26 Premier League games, and they have Fulham breathing down their neck.

The St James’ Park outfit are not considering a change in the dugout right now, and Ashley remains hands-off regarding decision-making at the club.

Newcastle are not high on his list of business priorities at the moment, but things could get worse for him if they fail to escape relegation.

Barnes has been handling takeover negotiations as he is Ashley’s trusted adviser, but he clearly does not see the need to continue with talks at the moment, with the club’s top-flight status not guaranteed.

While Steve Bruce’s side have got some winnable fixtures ahead, losing both Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin to injuries until next month has dealt a massive blow to their slim survival chances.

Newcastle are already without striker Callum Wilson, and it will be interesting to see how they navigate the murky waters of relegation in the coming weeks.

They face West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley in their next five games, and they need to pick up some points to stave off the drop.

