Peter Crouch says Newcastle will be favourites to go down this season

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has claimed that Newcastle United are the favourites to secure the last relegation slot in the Premier League this season.

The Magpies are currently 17th in the League table, just three points above the drop zone.





Crouch believes that the toxicity around the club along with the lack of confidence and major injuries could take them down to the Championship.

The popular pundit also claims that Newcastle are better off playing behind closed doors because of the discontent among the fans. The fans are clearly unhappy with the job Bruce has done this season. Playing with an unhappy crowd in the stadium could have a negative impact on the morale of the team.

He said via the Chronicle: “Newcastle, on the other hand, are sinking. It pains me to say because I am a fan of Bruce — I have never hidden that — but the toxicity around them, together with crippled confidence and big injuries, is dragging them down.

“We are all looking forward to seeing fans back inside stadiums but I’d argue that Newcastle are better off playing behind closed doors for as long as possible, as the discontent is so apparent.

“It isn’t helpful. I love them as a club but I’d now have them as favourites for the last relegation place.”

Newcastle have already been without Callum Wilson due to an injury issue in the last few matches and they lost Miguel Almiron to an injury as well in their last game.

Both players have been crucial to the side so far this season and it will be interesting to see if Steve Bruce can help his side beat the drop without two of his most influential players this season.

Going back down to the Championship could be catastrophic for Newcastle in terms of prestige and finances. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Wilson and Almiron can return to action soon and guide the Magpies to safety this season.

Read: Newcastle keen on Portuguese defender.