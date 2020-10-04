Newcastle United now reportedly facing Southampton competition for Wylan Cyprien

Newcastle United are now reportedly facing competition from Southampton for Wylan Cyprien.

L’Equipe reported in September that Newcastle are interested in signing Cyprien from Nice in the summer transfer window.





However, The Sun has now claimed that the Magpies’ Premier League rivals Southampton are considering making a move for the attacking midfielder.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Saints want to sign the 25-year-old attacking midfielder on loan, but they also have an alternative in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

It now remains to be seen which club the attacking midfielder joins before the summer transfer window closes on Monday.

Southampton and Newcastle both are big and established clubs in the Premier League.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Cyprien made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nice last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 27 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Frenchman also played thrice in the Europa League for Nice in 2017-18, and in the same season, he scored two goals and provided two assists in 10 league starts, according to WhoScored.