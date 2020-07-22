Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez reacts to Swansea City heroics

Newcastle United central defender Federico Fernandez has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Swansea City finishing in the Championship playoffs this season.

Swansea have got the better of Reading 4-1 away from home at the Madejski Stadium in the Championship this evening.





The result means that the Swans have finished sixth in the league table with 70 points from 46 matches.

The Welsh outfit have ended up level on points with Nottingham Forest in seventh, but they have a better goal difference – just one.

Fernandez was on the books of Swansea from 2014 until 2018 before he moved to Newcastle, and the 31-year-old Argentine defender is delighted to see his former club stand a chance of winning promotion to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

Playoff hopes

Swansea will now take on Brentford in the Championship playoff semi-final, with the first leg to be played at the Liberty Stadium and the second leg at Griffin Park.

The Bees will head into the tie as favourites given their form of late, but the way the Swans sneaked into the playoffs ahead of Forest will hugely encourage the players.

Cardiff City and Fulham will contest the other Championship playoff semi-final tie.