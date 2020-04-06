Newcastle target Alfredo Morelos available for a knockdown price

Newcastle target Alfredo Morelos could be available on a massive bargain this summer.
As per Chronicle, the player’s asking price has dropped because of the Coronavirus crisis. Initially, the player was rated at £35m but he could be signed for just £13m now.
The report also adds that Steve Bruce is a fan of the player.
Morelos has 29 goals to his name this season and he would be a tremendous addition to Newcastle’s attack.
The likes of Carroll and Joelinton have three goals between them so far this season and Morelos would be a significant upgrade.
The Rangers ace will be tempted if Newcastle come calling this summer and the Magpies must look to move quickly and seal the transfer.
£13m would be a huge bargain for a player of Morelos’ calibre. The Colombian is still only 23 and he is yet to reach his peak. He could be a star for Newcastle over the next few years.
Bruce will need a reliable goalscorer like him next season and it will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley is willing to back his manager in the market this summer.
Morelos has been linked with Villa and Leicester City as well and Newcastle cannot afford to sit back and delay their move for him.