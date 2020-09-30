Newcastle make enquiry for Phil Jones

Newcastle are interested in improving their defensive options before the transfer window closes and Steve Bruce has enquired (h/t Chronicle) about the Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

The 28-year-old is not a key player for Manchester United and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.





A move to Newcastle could be ideal for his career right now and it could help him regain his form and confidence.

As for Newcastle, they could use the extra depth at the back and Jones could be a useful option for them this season.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Manchester United to sell or loan the player to them this season.

Jones has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Premier League giants decided to let go of him before the window closes.

He has been in the Premier League for a while now and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he moves to Newcastle United.

It could prove to be a smart bargain signing for Newcastle if they manage to pull it off.