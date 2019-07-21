Newcastle looking to sign Dwight McNeil

Newcastle are interested in signing the highly talented Burnley winger Dwight McNeil this summer.
According to The Sun, Steve Bruce wants to add some pace to his attack and he has identified the 19-year-old as a target.
The report claims that McNeil is valued at around £30m. He will add explosive pace and flair to the Newcastle attack.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit an offer for the young winger in the coming days.
McNeil is a quality talent but he is unproven at this level. His suitors are unlikely to pay the £30m asking price and Burnley will have to lower their demands.
The report adds that Newcastle are prepared to £15m for the player this summer.
Apparently, he is wanted by Tottenham as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Newcastle must look to move quickly if they want him. They cannot afford to be drawn into a bidding war.
If the likes of Spurs come in for the player, Bruce will find it very difficult to compete for his signature.
Apparently, Newcastle have a budget of around £50m plus sales this summer and they should be able to afford McNeil if that’s the case.