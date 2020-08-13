Newcastle leading the chase for Faouzi Ghoulam

Newcastle are looking to sign the Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam this summer.

As per reports (h/t sportwitness), the 28-year-old could be on the move and Newcastle are currently leading the chase to sign him.





The Magpies need to sign a quality left-back before the season starts and Ghoulam would be a good addition. Before his injury, he was a key player for Napoli and he would certainly improve Steve Bruce’s side.

Tottenham’s Danny Rose was on loan at the club last season and Newcastle have been linked with a permanent move for him as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can agree on a deal with Napoli now. The asking price shouldn’t be too steep considering Ghoulam’s value at the club right now.

He is no longer a key player for the Italian giants and they could consider a reasonable offer.

Newcastle tried to sign the player in January as well but Ghoulam wasn’t keen on the move in the past.

It remains to be seen if he is interested in joining the Premier League club this summer.

He needs to play regular football and a move to Newcastle could be the platform he needs right now.