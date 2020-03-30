Newcastle keeping tabs on Wylan Cyprien

Newcastle are interested in signing the Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien.
As per Chronicle, they have scouted the midfielder extensively this season and they were keen on him during the January transfer window as well.
Newcastle might need a midfielder soon and Cyprien could prove to be a good addition.
The likes of Hayden and Matty Longstaff have been linked with moves away from the club at the end of this season. If they decide to move on, Bruce will need quality replacements.
The Nice midfielder is a target for Premier League outfit Everton as well.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit an offer for him this summer. They might have to move swiftly in order to secure his services.
Everton have better resources and they have a world class manager who can lure players easily. If Bruce really wants the player, Newcastle must move swiftly.
Cyprien has done well for Nice and he will be keen on a bigger challenge next season. A move to the Premier League might be tempting for him.
The 25-year-old is an excellent passer and his final ball is quite impressive as well. He will create chances for his teammates with his vision and execution in the final third.
Also, Cyprien can score goals from the midfield and that would be a bonus for the Magpies. The Frenchman has scored 8 goals so far this season.
He is a threat from set-pieces as well and Newcastle are in desperate need of a complete playmaker like him.