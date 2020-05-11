Newcastle keeping tabs on Odysseas Vlachodimos

Newcastle are keeping tabs on the Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.
As per reports in Portugal (via 90min), the Magpies are looking at the player as a long term replacement for Martin Dubravka.
The 31-year-old is Newcastle’s best player right now and he has still has a few good years left in him. That said, the Magpies could use a strong number two.
Vlachodimos could be a decent addition to the side but he won’t come cheap.
The keeper is highly rated at Benfica and he has a release clause of €60m.
The Portuguese outfit are under no pressure to sell and Newcastle might have to trigger his release clause in order to bring him to the Premier League this summer.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for the player this summer.
Apparently, the Magpies value him at €20m. It seems highly unlikely that the two clubs can agree on a fee for the player given the fact that their valuations are miles apart.
The 26-year-old is a talented keeper but he wouldn’t want to be a number two either. He is good enough to start for most teams and Newcastle won’t be able to provide him with such assurances.
Unless Dubravka leaves the club, the signing looks very unlikely.