Newcastle keen on Tottenham’s Danny Rose

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Tottenham left-back Danny Rose this month.
According to Evening Standard, the player has fallen out of favour at Spurs and the Magpies are prepared to offer him an exit route.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done in the remaining days of the window.
Newcastle are in desperate need of a left-back after injuries to Dummett and Willems. Rose would be a fantastic signing for them.
When on form, the Tottenham ace is one of the best full backs in the country.
A move away from Spurs will help Rose rediscover his form. He will be able to regain his sharpness with regular game time.
The transfer would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. With the Euros coming up, Rose needs to play more often in order to hold down a starting berth for England. Newcastle will be able to give him that platform.
As per the report, Spurs are open to selling the player. Previously, Rose stated that he will stay until the end of his deal but the Londoners are hoping that his stance will change.
It is evident that he is unwanted at Tottenham. Newcastle must do everything in their power to sign the 29-year-old now.
He would improve them immensely at the back and he will add a new dimension to their attack as well.