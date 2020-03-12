Newcastle keen on Paderborn left-back Jamilu Collins

Newcastle are interested in signing the Nigerian left-back Jamilu Collins.
According to Transfermarkt, the likes of Fulham, Schalke, Hertha and Mainz are keen on the 25-year-old as well.
Newcastle need to sign a left-back at the end of this season and Collins could prove to be a decent addition. He has done well in the Bundesliga with Paderborn.
Collins has been directly involved in three goals so far this season and he would improve Newcastle’s attacking play as well.
Furthermore, his contract expires in 2021 and he should be available for a reasonable price.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit an offer for him this summer. They certainly have the financial means to pull this off.
Newcastle currently have Danny Rose as their left-back and the on-loan defender has failed to impress so far. Unless he improves drastically, Newcastle are unlikely to sign him permanently.
Earlier in the season, Jetro Willems proved to be a solid addition for Newcastle but the Dutchman’s loan spell ended abruptly after a season-ending injury.
Newcastle have been linked with a summer move for Willems as well.
It remains to be seen who the Magpies end up signing eventually.