Newcastle keen on Mbwana Samatta

Newcastle are interested in signing the Genk striker Mbwana Samatta this summer.
According to a report from Turkish outlet Ajansspor, the player could be signed for a fee of around £10.5m.
Newcastle need to improve their attacking unit and they have been linked with Joelinton as well.
Rondon and Perez have left the club and Bruce will have to replace those two adequately or Newcastle could struggle badly next year.
The Magpies are already weak in midfield and defence. Their attack was their strength during the second half of last season.
Both Perez and Rondon were outstanding for Benitez’s side.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit an offer for Samatta in the coming weeks. They certainly have the money to pull off the transfer.
Perez was sold to Leicester City for a sum of £30m.
Samatta managed to score 32 goals for Genk last season and he has the physicality to thrive in English football.
He could prove to be a bargain for Steve Bruce next season.
The 26-year-old is a proven goalscorer and he could be the focal point of their attack. The likes of Joelinton are not poachers and Newcastle need to bring in a proven scorer like Samatta as well.