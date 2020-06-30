Newcastle keen on free agent Thomas Robert

Newcastle are looking to sign Thomas Robert on a free transfer this summer.

According to Daily Mail, Newcastle have been considering a move for the player who has recently turned down a new three-year-deal from Montpellier.





The 19-year-old wants to play regular first-team football and that is the main reason why he has chosen to leave the French club.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can provide him with such assurances.

Thomas’ father played for the club between 2001 and 2005 and he could play a key role in convincing his son to move to Tyneside.

The youngster can play as a winger on both flanks and an attacking midfielder in a central position as well.

Several teams across Europe are thought to be keen on the player and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Newcastle United could be a good option for him if Steve Bruce can promise him considerable first-team action. He needs to play at this stage of his career or it could halt his development.

On a free transfer, a talent like Thomas should be a no-brainer. He could operate on the right-wing for the Magpies next season.