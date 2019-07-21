Newcastle keen on Danny Rose

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
Daily Star are now reporting that Steve Bruce wants the defender as his first Newcastle signing.
The report adds that Newcastle plan to submit a bid of around £15m for the England international.
Danny Rose is one of the best left-backs in the league and he would be a stunning addition to the Newcastle team.
Currently, Dummett is Bruce’s first-choice option at left-back and Rose would be a massive upgrade.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle manage to pull this off.
If Rose decides to move on, there won’t be a shortage of offers for him. He could easily join a club with Champions League football.
It will take some convincing to get him to Newcastle.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Newcastle are in desperate need of a rebuild after Rafa Benitez’s departure and Bruce is likely to get some financial backing from Ashley after the big-money sale of Ayoze Perez.
If he manages to land someone like Rose, it would be quite a coup for him and the club.
Would be class
— Shay 🗡 (@ShayBarrett24) July 20, 2019
Love it but no chance Ashley let’s it happen.
— Simon (@LittleHenryD) July 20, 2019
Too old never going to happen. If it does, you have to ask. Why not back rafa then?
— robert young (@bobbyatpatts) July 21, 2019
Would be class but won’t happen
— Harry Hughes (@HarryHu63022080) July 21, 2019
Take him
— Robin Verhagen (@robinnufc) July 20, 2019
This would be an absolutely tremendous signing.. but he’s 29 so board will say no
— Dayle Barron (@DayleBarron) July 20, 2019