Newcastle in talks to sign Nabil Bentaleb

Newcastle remain interested in signing the Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb this summer.

The midfielder was on loan at Newcastle last season and the Magpies had the chance to sign him permanently for a fee of around €10 million.





Steve Bruce’s side chose not to exercise that option but they are still keen on signing the player permanently.

As for reports (via sportwitness), Newcastle are in talks with the German club to sign the midfielder and they believe that Bentaleb can be signed for a fee of around €6 million.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line this summer.

Bentaleb made a decent contribution at Newcastle last year and he could develop into a useful player for Steve Bruce next season as well.

For the price mentioned, he could prove to be a bargain for Newcastle in the long run. The midfielder is only 25 year old and he is yet to reach his peak. He will only get better with coaching and experience.

The player is thought to be keen on the move and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure an agreement with his club now.