Newcastle in talks to sign Andy Carroll

Newcastle are looking to sign Andy Carroll before the window closes.
The former West Ham player is out of contract and he could be signed on a free transfer.
According to the reliable Lee Ryder, the Magpies are currently in discussions to sign the striker. The player is keen for the move to happen.
#nufc are believed to be in discussions over move for Andy Carroll today. Not done yet. Checks on his fitness going on. But Carroll eager for it to happen.
— Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) August 8, 2019
Carroll was a huge fan favourite at St James’ Park before he left for Liverpool. Signing him would give the fans a boost.
The former England international could prove to be a very good addition if he stays fit.
He will give Steve Bruce a much-needed plan B when games aren’t going his team’s way.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can pull it off. Joelinton is expected to lead the line anyway and if Carroll comes in, he will be a backup.
The 30-year-old needs a fresh start and returning to Newcastle could kick-start his career. He is a boyhood Newcastle fan and returning home would give him a much needed confidence boost.
Carroll still has a few years left at the top level and he will be determined to prove his quality if the move goes through this summer.