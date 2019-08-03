Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to links with Rony Lopes

3 August, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Monaco midfielder Rony Lopes.

The 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder is up for grabs this summer and Newcastle are interested (reported by L’Equipe via GFFN) in signing the player.

The French outfit are ready to sell him for a fee of around €25-30m and the Magpies should look to sign him.

Lopes is still very young and he could develop into a top class player. The reported fee could prove to be a bargain for Newcastle.

Steve Bruce needs more creativity in his midfield and Lopes would be a superb addition. He will add flair, vision and goals to Newcastle’s midfield.

Currently, Newcastle are reliant on Almiron for their creativity but the former MLS midfielder clearly needs help.

The likes of Saint-Maximin and Lopes could share the creative burden and that would only improve Newcastle as a team.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies make their move for the attacking midfielder in the remaining days of the window.

Some of their fans seem quite excited about the links with the player and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on him.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

