Newcastle fans react to Fabian Schar display vs Tottenham

Newcastle crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League earlier.

Goals from Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane secured the three points for Jose Mourinho’s side. Matt Ritchie scored the only goal of the game for Newcastle.





Steve Bruce’s side have now lost three league games in a row and they will be thoroughly disappointed with their performance against a struggling Tottenham side.

Newcastle could have put the Londoners under pressure here but they were lacking in urgency and focus.

The fans were not too happy with the performance from the players today and Fabian Schar, in particular, was quite mediocre for the Magpies.

The 28-year-old Swiss defender has been poor in the recent games and his performance has attracted a lot of criticism once again.

He was at fault for one of the Tottenham goals and he looked shaky with the ball in possession.

At one point, he was one of Newcastle’s best players but the Swiss international’s form has fallen off a cliff now. It will be interesting to see if he can regain that form once again.

Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about his performance today.

How does he get picked? Looks awful this year. — Sam (@Sam64195135) July 15, 2020

He always gives the ball away trying to go forward sick of him — louis (@nick4444443) July 15, 2020

He has been dismal since the restart. — TeslaFC (@TeslaFC_) July 15, 2020

He shouldn’t play the rest of the season. Been terrible. — Melvin (@VFLMelvini) July 15, 2020

This guy has been atrocious since lockdown nobody tell me otherwise — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) July 15, 2020