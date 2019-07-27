Newcastle eyeing up a move for Fabio Borini

Newcastle are thought to be interested in signing Fabio Borini this summer.
The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker could be sold to raise funds and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies make their move.
According to a report from Sport Mediaset (translated by Sportwitness), Milan are prepared to sell two strikers this summer. The likes of Silva and Cutrone have been linked with moves as well.
Newcastle could certainly use another striker but Borini might not be a very inspiring move.
They have signed Joelinton already and the Brazilian is set to lead the line for Steve Bruce. Borini will mostly be a squad player if he comes in.
However, the 28-year-old Italian has not managed to prove himself in England before and he might not be able to shine now either.
It would be a gamble for the Magpies and they cannot afford to take risks. After losing Rondon and Perez, they need players who can make an immediate impact.
Borini is certainly not that player. He could be a useful squad option in the cup games but Newcastle should be looking to do better this summer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.