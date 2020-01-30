Newcastle close in on Danny Rose, fans react

Newcastle have agreed on a deal to sign Danny Rose on loan for the remainder of the season.
According to BBC, Steve Bruce wanted to sign the 29-year-old as a replacement for Jetro Willems. The Newcastle defender has been ruled out for the season with an injury.
Rose had fallen out of favour at Spurs and he was being linked with a move away for a while now. He has made just 5 appearances since Mourinho’s arrival.
It will be interesting to see how he performs at Newcastle United. The move could prove to be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
He will be able to make a fresh start and regain his sharpness with regular football at Newcastle.
On form, Rose is one of the best left-backs in the league and he could improve Newcastle a lot. The Magpies need to improve their back four in order to secure a top-half finish and Rose could prove to be a game-changer for them.
The 29-year-old will bring a lot of experience and quality into the Newcastle dressing room.
If he manages to adapt quickly and make an instant impact, he could take the Magpies onto the next level.
Here is how the Newcastle fans have reacted to the news.
One of the best signings we’ve made in years for me. Established PL top player in his position & England International #nufc
— Chris Currie (@Wig82) January 30, 2020
Again good business
— Adam Pearson (@MikeAshleyFan12) January 29, 2020
Outstanding.. Hopefully it works out..
— Stu (@BapperNI) January 29, 2020
Great signing
— Mark (@Mark20400964) January 29, 2020
😍😍
— harv (@HarveySimpson9) January 29, 2020
mint
— Dell ❄️ 14-4 (@agbnufc) January 29, 2020