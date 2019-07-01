Newcastle and West Ham linked with a move for Morgan Sanson

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by SportWitness), the Premier League outfit could make their move to sign the player. Apparently, they have already been in touch with the player’s camp to register their interest.
The report adds that West Ham are interested in the player as well.
The 24-year-old midfielder has done well in Ligue 1 and he should prove to be a good signing for Newcastle if the deal goes through.
Sanson can play multiple roles and that will only add more depth and tactical flexibility to the side.
The Frenchman is a box-to-box midfielder who can play in a wide midfield role as well. He is a very good dribbler who can score goals. Furthermore, his tendency to work hard and provide defensive cover is an added bonus.
Sanson picked up 5 goals and 4 assists for Marseille despite not starting every week.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. The French club are looking to sell him in order to balance the books.
A fee of around €20m has been mentioned in the report and it would be a reasonable price to pay for someone of Sanson’s calibre. He could develop into a very good player with the right coaching for Newcastle or West Ham.