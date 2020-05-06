Newcastle and West Ham keen on Morgan Sanson

Newcastle and West Ham are interested in signing the Ligue 1 midfielder Morgan Sanson this summer.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now.
Sanson has done well for Marseille and he has the ability to improve a midtable club like Newcastle or West Ham.
That said, the asking price could complicate any transfer for Sanson.
As per Le 10 Sport (via Sportwitness), the French outfit will demand around €50m for Sanson.
Apparently, Marseille have already turned down a €30m offer for the player in the last few months.
Sanson is a good player but he is nowhere close to being a €50m player. It will be interesting to see if Marseille decide to lower their asking price in the coming weeks.
Newcastle and West Ham have shown firm interest in the player but it is highly unlikely that they will pay that kind of money for him.
Marseille might be forced to compromise if the player decides to force the move. He has recently switched agents in an attempt to secure a summer move.
The French outfit are likely to face a cash crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic this summer and they will have to set reasonable asking prices if they want to recoup some money through sales.