Newcastle agree deal to sign Emil Krafth, personal terms sorted

Newcastle are set to complete the signing of the Swedish right-back Emil Krafth this summer.
According to Soccerlink (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League outfit saw their initial offer for the player turned down but they have now reached an agreement with Amiens for the defender.
The report adds that personal terms have been agreed with the defender as well. The Magpies will now look to finalise the move swiftly.
Krafth should prove to be a useful addition to Steve Bruce’s side. Newcastle had poor full-backs last season and they have done well to address that weakness this summer.
The 25-year-old is versatile and he can slot in as a left-back if needed as well.
Jetro Willems will be an upgrade on Dummett and Krafth should prove to be a better defender than Yedlin.
The Magpies have been quite active in the market this summer and they have improved their attack with the signings of Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin.
It seems that Krafth will be the next one in through the door.
Mike Ashley has backed Steve Bruce this summer and if they can finish the window strongly with a couple of intelligent additions, the fans can be really excited about the new season.