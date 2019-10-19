Nathangelo Markelo open to leaving Everton

Everton midfielder Nathangelo Markelo could leave the club in search of regular football.
According to a report, the defensive midfielder wants first team football and if he cannot get it at Goodison Park, he will consider an exit.
Markelo’s current contract expires at the end of this season but there is an option to extend it.
The player has revealed that he would consider moving to the Eredivisie if needed.
He said to Voetbal International (translated by SportWitness): “Of course I hope I can make minutes at Everton 1 (the first-team). If not, I will look further into the Netherlands or another country. I’m ready for men’s football. Is the Eredivisie is an option? Yes, certainly.”
Markelo is highly rated at the club and his departure will be a blow for the Toffees. They are looking to build for the future with talented young players and Markelo fits the mould.
It will be interesting to see if he gets his chance in the coming weeks.
Marco Silva should look to use the youngster in the cup games. With the likes of Gbamin injured, it shouldn’t be too difficult.
Everton have trusted in youth in the past and Markelo will be hoping for an opportunity soon.