Mourinho ready to let go of Tottenham trio

Jose Mourinho is prepared to let three Tottenham stars leave if reports are to be believed.
The likes of Eriksen, Vertonghen and Alderweireld are all nearing the end of their deals and the new Spurs boss is ready to let them go.
According to Express, the Portuguese manager has already made his decision regarding the trio’s future.
It will be interesting to see how Mourinho replaces these players going forward. All three players have been outstanding for Spurs over the years and their departure will be a huge blow.
Daniel levy will have to back his manager in the transfer market and Mourinho will have to plan his overhaul properly.
Spurs cannot afford to fall further behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
They have a talented core of players and a few game changers could make a big difference for them. Mourinho will have to use his pulling power to get in a few intelligent signings.
As for the departures, Spurs must look to hold on to their key players in January. Although it would be a blow losing the three players on a free in summer, they cannot afford to weaken their squad by selling them in January.
The likes of Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen could still make a big difference to Tottenham’s season.