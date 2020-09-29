Michael Cuisance set for Leeds medical tomorrow

Leeds United have agreed on a deal to sign Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich and the player is heading to England for his medical on Wednesday.

Info @telefoot_TF1 Michaël Cuisance est attendu demain en Angleterre passer sa visite médicale et s’engager avec Leeds. Le projet de jeu proposé par Marcelo Bielsa a convaincu le milieu français. Le Bayern Munich devrait toucher près de 20M€. #Mercato — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) September 29, 2020

Cuisance is highly talented and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for Leeds United. Apparently, the deal will be worth around €20m and that could look like a bargain if the midfielder manages to fulfil his potential at Elland Road.





The 21-year-old midfielder will be hoping to continue his development with regular first-team football with the Whites now. It was one of the reasons why he chose to leave the German giants.

Marcelo Bielsa has done well to develop the young players at this disposal since taking over at Leeds United and Cuisance will be hoping the Argentine manager can help improve his game as well.

Leeds have had an impressive transfer window so far and they have strengthened significantly with the signings of Robin Koch, Rodrigo and Diego Llorente.

Cuisance will be their fourth major summer signing.

It remains to be seen if the new signings can to settle in properly and deliver the desired impact now. Leeds will be hoping for a respectable Premier League finish after their significant summer outlay.