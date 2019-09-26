Blog Teams Rangers Michael Beale reacts to Rangers Betfred Cup semi-final victory against Livingston

Rangers booked a place in the semi-final of the Betfred Cup following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Livingston last night.

Glen Kamara’s fifth-minute strike made all the difference against such a tough opposition, and the Light Blues will fancy their chances of making it to the final after avoiding Celtic during the draws.

Rangers will face Hearts while the Hoops come up against Hibernian in the last-four, and many are already anticipating an Old Firm final.

The visitors were dealt an injury blow after they lost Joe Aribo in the first-half to a head knock, and he will be assessed afterwards to determine if he will be fit in time for weekend’s game.

Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale was impressed by his side’s performance and ability to grind out a win – given that they struggled against such teams last term – and he has taken to Twitter to react, congratulating Kamara for his second goal for the team since joining:

Stopping Celtic’s dominance is top of Rangers’ plans this term, and they have a chance to do so in the League Cup too having edged closer to the final.

The Hoops have secured the domestic treble in each of the last three campaigns, with the Gers always playing catch up, but this could be the season where it all changes.

