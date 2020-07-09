Michael Ball reacts to Everton draw with Southampton

Michael Ball has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton’s failure to win against Southampton on Thursday evening.

The former Everton star believes that the Toffees did not deserve much from the game, and has said that it could be a blessing in disguise that the team will not play in the Europa League next season.





However, Ball has added that lack of European competition could make it tough for the Merseyside outfit to bring in quality players in the summer transfer window.

Everton have played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Goodison Park in the Premier League this evening.

Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings put the Saints in the lead after 31 minutes, and Richarlison restored parity for the home team on 43 minutes.

Didn’t deserve a fart in that game. Could be a blessing we can’t get Europe now. But that’s going make it more difficult in the transfer market. 😕 — Michael Ball (@bally03) July 9, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Goodison Park on Thursday evening, hosts Everton had 39% of the possession, took 11 shots of which four were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Southampton had 61% of the possession, took 17 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that Everton are now 11th in the Premier League table at the moment with 45 points from 34 matches, a point and a place above Southampton.