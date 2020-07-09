Micah Richards responds to Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips on Instagram

Micah Richards has responded to Kalvin Phillips’s message on Instagram following Leeds United’s win against Stoke City at home on Thursday evening.

Leeds hammered Stoke 5-0 at Elland Road in the Championship to enhance their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.





Goals from Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side pick up all three points from the encounter.

Phillips has taken to Instagram to revel in the win for Leeds, and Richards has responded to his post.

The 32-year-old former Manchester City and Aston Villa right-back was at Leeds as a youngster before he left for Oldham Athletic and eventually moved to the Citizens.

Richards responded: “Just a joy to see!!”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Stoke on Thursday evening, Phillips took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 88.8%, won two headers, had a pass accuracy of 95%, made two tackles and two clearances, and put in four crosses.

So far this season, the 24-year-old midfielder – who is one of the best players in the Championship and is a key figure in the Leeds team – has scored two goals and provided two assists in 36 Championship matches for the West Yorkshire outfit so far this season, according to WhoScored.