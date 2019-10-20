Mauricio Pochettino unbothered by January transfer window as Tottenham Hotspur pressure mounts

Tottenham Hotspur managed to sneak away with a home draw against Watford, when Dele Alli’s late goal denied Quinton Sanches Flores his first win back as the Hornets manager.
Watford had pegged Spurs back throughout the game, but Alli came up with a controversial goal, which needed VAR’s approval in order to be green-lit by the referee.
The pressure is still mounted on Mauricio Pochettino, whose struggling to make the Lily Whites dominate games like they did last season.
It’s getting obvious that the Argentine craves for more signing to give Spurs the makeover they need, but he isn’t being vocal about the January window. Pochettino spoke about the winter window after the game, but refused to give his thoughts on any transfer dealings.
He stated, “I am clear with you. I don’t say yes or no. I don’t say we are going to sign or not sign, sell or not sell.”
“It is not the moment to talk, when the time arrives we are going to take that decision in one way or another.
“Now is the time to stay all together, all of the squad, with the staff and the fans and try and change the atmosphere.”, he further added.
Pochettino reiterated how happy he is with the squad and why speaking about January right now wouldn’t help anybody.
He explained, “We are not going to get any benefit to talk about January, it is too far away, we have got a lot of games to play.
“That is the structure of the club that is working and thinking and they need to be ready if we need to do something, if not we keep going, but I am happy with the squad, I am happy with the players.”, he added.
The Argentine also added, “Like always, what is going to happen in January I cannot guess today, what happens will happen.”
Tottenham Hotspur also recently announced that they would be the focus of Amazon’s next “All or Nothing” docuseries, which was made for Premier League champions Manchester City recently.
When talks of the TV show potentially hampering his sides’ progression were issued, Pochettino fought back with, “Do you think it is a moment to talk about that?”
“I am focused only in trying to stick with giving my best to turn the moment.
“That was a club decision to do a documentary about Tottenham and me as a manager I need to give my best to help the club to do what the club want.”, he later explained.
Spurs host FC Crvena Zvezda in their next UEFA Champions League game on Tuesday night, in which Pochettino will be hoping to end their dire winless streak.