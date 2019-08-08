Marcos Rojo on his way to Everton for £25m

Everton are set to complete the signing of Marcos Rojo from Manchester United.
According to talkSPORT, the 29-year-old defender is on his way to the club’s training ground to complete his move.
The Toffees will pay around £25m for his services.
.@talksport understands #MUFC defender Marcos Rojo is on his way to the #EFC training ground ahead of a £25m move. More on the @JimWhite show.
— Alex Crook (@alex_crook) August 8, 2019
Rojo is unwanted at Manchester United and it is no surprise that the Red Devils have agreed to sell him. The Old Trafford outfit have signed Harry Maguire this summer and Rojo has fallen further down the pecking order.
Everton could use another centre back and Rojo might prove to be a useful addition.
He can play as a left-back as well and versatility will be a bonus for the Merseyside outfit.
Rojo will look to kick-start his career at Goodison Park now. The Argentine defender will want to play regular first-team football and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down a starting berth next season.
He has played in the Premier League for a while now and therefore he should be able to make an immediate impact.
Everton tried to sign the likes of Zouma and Tomori this summer but Chelsea are unwilling to sell them.
It seems that Rojo is the backup target for Silva.