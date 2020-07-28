Marcelo Bielsa ready to extend Leeds deal if his demands are met

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is ready to open talks with the club regarding his future at Elland Road.

As per Infobae, the Argentine manager will sit down with the club hierarchy and discuss his plans going forward before committing his future to the club.





Apparently, he will only extend his stay at the club if his demands are met.

Bielsa wants to strengthen his side significantly this summer and he will demand backing in the transfer market. Also, he would want the club to hold on to its best players.

Furthermore, if his demands are not met, he would have no problem walking away from their project.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can convince Bielsa to stay now. He has done a stellar job at Leeds so far and his presence at the club will be vital to their future ambitions.

It is evident that Leeds need to add more depth to their side to take on the Premier League. They also need to upgrade on a couple of positions.

Leeds must look to fulfill his demands if they want to do well next season. The Whites have returned to the Premier League after 16 years and they should do everything in their power to stay there for the foreseeable future.