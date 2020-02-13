Marcelo Bielsa confirms Kiko Casilla will play against Bristol, Leeds fans react

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Kiko Casilla will play against Bristol City.
The under-fire Spaniard has made a few key errors this season and he ended up costing Leeds United valuable points.
Bielsa on whether he will make changes against Bristol City, Casilla especially: “Casilla is going to play. And Bamford as well.” #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 13, 2020
Leeds were leading the Championship at one stage and they are six points behind leaders WBA in second place now.
Some of the fans aren’t too happy with his performances and it will be interesting to see if Casilla manages to win them over in the next few weeks.
It is evident that Bielsa rates that Spaniard highly and he is loyal to his players. However, Leeds will have to be careful at this stage of the season.
If it ends up costing Leeds their promotion, Bielsa’s decision could come back to haunt him at the end of this season.
Speaking to the media before the game, Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that Patrick Bamford will play for the Whites against Bristol City as well.
Leeds United are in terrible form right now and they need to improve a lot. They have won just 2 of their last 12 games in all competitions.
Although Casilla is not solely responsible for that run, he certainly seems like a weak link in the side right now.
It will be interesting to see if Bielsa can turn this around and secure promotion for his side.
Not a good message to send out really is it…constantly under perform but don’t worry you won’t be dropped.
— carl smith (@carlsmith_88) February 13, 2020
Heads gone.
— Joe Catling (@JoeCatling19) February 13, 2020
I know he feels like he is being loyal to Kiko, but he isn’t helping him, it puts a lot on him. I’m starting to feel bad for him because he is not intentionally out to make mistakes. Just needs a break from the firing line. After Arsenal, he should had a couple games out.
— Jay Sharked (@JaySharked) February 13, 2020
Stubborness always gets more intense when put under pressure. Support for Kiko is unconditional. For all Bielsa’s talent, this is his biggest weakness, faith over reason.
— WJ (@jessop_william) February 13, 2020
His stubbornness is going to cost us…
— Ryan (@RyanHLUFC) February 13, 2020