Blog Columns Site News Marcelo Bielsa confirms Kiko Casilla will play against Bristol, Leeds fans react

Marcelo Bielsa confirms Kiko Casilla will play against Bristol, Leeds fans react

13 February, 2020 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Kiko Casilla will play against Bristol City.

The under-fire Spaniard has made a few key errors this season and he ended up costing Leeds United valuable points.

Leeds were leading the Championship at one stage and they are six points behind leaders WBA in second place now.

Some of the fans aren’t too happy with his performances and it will be interesting to see if Casilla manages to win them over in the next few weeks.

It is evident that Bielsa rates that Spaniard highly and he is loyal to his players. However, Leeds will have to be careful at this stage of the season.

If it ends up costing Leeds their promotion, Bielsa’s decision could come back to haunt him at the end of this season.

Speaking to the media before the game, Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that Patrick Bamford will play for the Whites against Bristol City as well.

Leeds United are in terrible form right now and they need to improve a lot. They have won just 2 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Although Casilla is not solely responsible for that run, he certainly seems like a weak link in the side right now.

It will be interesting to see if Bielsa can turn this around and secure promotion for his side.

Steven Gerrard reacts to Rangers defeat
James Tavernier reacts to Rangers defeat

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com