Manchester United unveil their Adidas 21/22 Away Kit

Manchester United have unveiled their Adidas away kit for the 2021/22 season.

Adidas have used cloud white as the primary colour, with the kit inspired by the Manchester United jersey from the 1990s.

The new away shirt is a throwback to the club’s famous ‘class of 92’, which helped United reach the top of English football.

The kit features a geometric blue graphic print on the front back and the sleeves. It is also referred to as the ‘iconic snowflake design’.

The zig-zag design has a fade-out effect, and the kit is complete with blue shorts and white socks with a similar graphical pattern on the shirt.

It also features the contemporary Adidas brand symbol on the front along with the TeamViewer logo.

The German IT giants were announced as the club’s new main sponsor back in March.

United’s 2021/22 away shirt will be available from July 30, and the club will be hoping it proves to be hugely popular.

Some United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their new away kit, and it is fair to say that their reaction was mixed.

Here is what they had to say.

Class, I want Tony pics admin👀 — Trey (@UTDTrey) July 30, 2021

Yes, this is awesome. Going to look good on Sancho and Varane as well as a new DM. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) July 30, 2021

Don't want Adidas complaining if we don't sell enough shirts this season. They design horrible kits for us every season! — Sahil (@whatthesahil) July 30, 2021

How do our fans like this kit 😭😭😭 it looks like a knockoff city kit — Kasper Soze (@UTD_Soze) July 30, 2021

I haven’t bought a United shirt since I was a teenager but this one is a game changer 😍 — James Pior (@jamespior) July 30, 2021

Hideous !!!

Trying to hard to be clever/radical

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Have the same sponsor but always have classy shirts!

Plain black or blue with gold for example — Andrew Hoare (@AndrewHoare17) July 30, 2021

Read: Liverpool fans react to links with Manchester United star Paul Pogba.