Manchester United set to sign Edinson Cavani

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Edinson Cavani.

The 33-year-old free agent is due in the UK tomorrow to complete his move to Old Trafford.





Cavani will undergo his medical with the Premier League giants tomorrow and sign his contract with them. The Uruguayan has proven himself in Italy and France, he will be hoping to succeed in England as well.

He is a proven goalscorer who will add quality and depth to Manchester United’s attack.

Although he will be a short-term addition, he could still make a considerable impact like Van Persie did a few years ago. Cavani will sign a contract until the summer of 2022.

It will be interesting to see how Solskjaer sets up his side in the coming weeks now.

Manchester United have four players (Cavani, Greenwood, Rashford and Martial) capable of leading the line now and they shouldn’t have any goalscoring problems.

Cavani is a complete forward and he is more than a goalscorer. His arrival could help his teammates improve as well. The 116-cap Uruguayan international works hard and he is excellent at linking up with the midfielders.