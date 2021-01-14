Manchester United legend hails “special” Anfield atmosphere ahead of Liverpool clash on Sunday

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has spoken of his love for playing at Anfield, describing the occasion as “special”.

Cole, who is the Premier League’s third all time top goalscorer at the time of writing, played for the Red Devils for seven years, winning five league titles and a Champions League among other silverware. His partnership with fellow striker Dwight Yorke was a notorious part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s treble winners in 1999.





The former England international scored four times against Liverpool during his time at Man Utd – with all four of those goals coming at Anfield.

Cole has spoken about the atmosphere at Anfield during a big game, labelling it as “special”.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cole said: “One of the best atmospheres you can ever play in front of: Anfield, Manchester United, special – and I mean it is special.

“Me, personally, I loved playing at Anfield. I absolutely adored playing there. It was just the atmosphere, we knew how big of a game it was. It was such a special, special game. It was a great game to play in.”

Cole’s comments come ahead of one of the biggest Liverpool vs Manchester United fixtures in recent years. On Sunday, the two bitter rivals clash, with the visitors currently three points ahead of the Reds at the top of the table.

This is the first season in over a decade where both sides look like realistic contenders for the title. It promises to be an exciting fixture.

Unfortunately, the fabled Anfield atmosphere will not be present for the game, as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept all Premier League grounds shut for the time being.