Manchester United fans react to Eric Bailly’s injury setback

Manchester United have been dealt an injury blow after Eric Bailly sustained a knock on international duty last night.

As per the Mirror, the defender has picked up a hamstring injury and he could be out for several weeks. The 26-year-old Manchester United star hobbled off during Ivory Coast’s friendly against Belgium.





The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season and they cannot afford to lose a key player like Bailly. It will be interesting to see how long the defender is sidelined for.

The true extent of the damage is yet to be determined and any information on the injury is speculation at this moment.

Bailly is the best defender at the club along with Maguire and Solskjaer will need both players fit for the upcoming games.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable at the back so far and they conceded six goals to Tottenham in their last outing. Losing a key defender will only weaken them.

Some of the Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential injury blow and here is what they had to say.

We refused to buy a defender & now we are stuck with clowns against Neymar & Mbappe. Just end the season already pic.twitter.com/cf9AlfX2OR — Odogwu🤴 (@Daddy_Noms) October 8, 2020

Bailly and injury are 5&6🤝🤝 Rojo,Jones are not available for selection, we sold Smalling to Roma without any replacement and we are left with just Maguire and Lindelof as the two CBs available. Only God knows how we gonna survive Newcastle united🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/oQplIgfcrF — Farouk Abimbola Abdulsalam (@Akanopeacemaker) October 8, 2020

We really can’t escape lindelof — Mack (@MacckkUTD) October 8, 2020

god here we go again — Ceedz (@a_nOAJA) October 8, 2020

Signing a Top CB and selling Rojo Jones and Bailly should be our only priority for January window which btw is only 3 months from now. Also let Lingard and Romero too — AntiED (@ed_anti) October 9, 2020