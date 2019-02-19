Manchester United fans react as Michael Oliver is announced as referee for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool

Referee Michael Oliver has been announced as the official to take charge of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.
The 33-year-old took charge of the Reds’ 5-1 win over Arsenal in December, and United fans aren’t particularly pleased that he will be the man in the middle for weekend’s game at Old Trafford.
Here is how some of them reacted to the announcement on Twitter.
PENALTY FOR LIVERPOOL.
— Nicole! 2.0 (@mademetoxic) February 19, 2019
Congrats lads @LFC
— Vedansh Nathani (@NathaniVedansh) February 19, 2019
Advantage LIVERPOOL ffs
— Avinash Singh 🦁 (@AlexisIsThe1) February 19, 2019
Penalty for Salah written all over it
— ⚔️ S 🔴 (@ShobUnited) February 19, 2019
The FA does this mess on purpose. I swear
— Dzivhu (@XplodMusiq) February 19, 2019
Pointless red card upcoming
— Synergy Cyrus (@SynergyGuru) February 19, 2019
Still think Michael Oliver is the best referee in the league, so to have him on Sunday is a good thing. Hopefully won't get the OT treatment we usually get from officials. https://t.co/PabkRuSktK
— Liam Corcoran (@LiamCorcoran28) February 19, 2019
Penalties for Liverpool incoming.
— Matt Robinson (@mattrobbo99) February 19, 2019
Red card & penalty to come up
— Brobbey Mensah (@BraBrobbey) February 19, 2019
Worse than mike dean
— Ben (@xBen1998) February 19, 2019
The Red Devils are yet to lose a league game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from the dismissed Jose Mourinho, drawing one and winning eight and subsequently moving to fourth position in the table. But Sunday’s clash with Liverpool will prove to be their toughest league test under the Norwegian.
The Anfield outfit have lost just once in the league this season, winning 20 and drawing five others. With Liverpool tied on points with Manchester City at the top of the league table, anything apart from a win at Old Trafford will deal another blow on their title chances.
Oliver remains one of the best referees in the land and he will be looking to be fair as always on Sunday.
With no VAR in place, a perfect officiating shouldn’t be expected given that the human judgment is not without error, but both teams will hope the calls go in their favour, as the result of that game could have a huge say on their respective league campaigns.